Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,041 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,041 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Biogen worth $30,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 1.7% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 39.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 2.1% during the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Biogen by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BIIB shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $302.00 price objective (down from $340.00) on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.52.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.22, for a total value of $88,018.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,633.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $200.64 on Wednesday. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.44 and a 1 year high of $269.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of -0.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.21.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $1.28. Biogen had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 16.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

