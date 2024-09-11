Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 43,290 Shares of Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 633,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,290 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Campbell Soup worth $28,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,689,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Campbell Soup by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,548,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,301 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,128,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 21.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,315,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,375,000 after buying an additional 580,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 262.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 417,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,871,000 after buying an additional 302,371 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell Soup Stock Down 1.2 %

Campbell Soup stock opened at $51.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.61. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $37.94 and a 52-week high of $52.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.58. The firm has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Campbell Soup ( NASDAQ:CPB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CPB shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.55.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

