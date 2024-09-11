Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 388,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 137,623 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $28,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EWBC. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $257,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,215,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,370,000 after acquiring an additional 751,944 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 193.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 11,208 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EWBC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wedbush raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on East West Bancorp from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.53.

Insider Transactions at East West Bancorp

In other news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total transaction of $166,411.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,111.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $167,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,509.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total value of $166,411.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,111.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,346 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,160. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $79.33 on Wednesday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.59 and a 1-year high of $89.75. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.49.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.10. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 25.40%. The business had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.71%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.