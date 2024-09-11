Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,050,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256,272 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.26% of Nomad Foods worth $33,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 18.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,563,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,159 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,075,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,087,000 after purchasing an additional 60,673 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $25,286,000. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 2.1% in the first quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 1,432,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,853,000 after purchasing an additional 29,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,403,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,792,000 after purchasing an additional 116,438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

NOMD stock opened at $19.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Nomad Foods Limited has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $20.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.29.

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $810.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.21 million. On average, analysts predict that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Nomad Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NOMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

