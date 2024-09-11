Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,266,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 55,634 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of PPL worth $35,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PPL by 15.7% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in PPL by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its holdings in PPL by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 77,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. lifted its holdings in PPL by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 16,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in PPL by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

PPL Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $32.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $32.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.58.

PPL Dividend Announcement

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. PPL had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on PPL. Bank of America increased their target price on PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PPL from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PPL from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.18.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

