Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 184,484 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $33,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $119.00 price target (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.29.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA stock opened at $160.06 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $156.70 and a 1 year high of $267.54. The stock has a market cap of $98.62 billion, a PE ratio of -45.09 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.55 and its 200-day moving average is $179.94.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

