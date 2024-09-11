Vincent Anthony Viozzi Sells 30,000 Shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) VP Vincent Anthony Viozzi sold 30,000 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $457,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,738.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Donegal Group Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ DGICA opened at $15.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.91 million, a PE ratio of 95.25 and a beta of -0.05. Donegal Group Inc. has a one year low of $12.26 and a one year high of $15.39.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $246.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.00 million. Donegal Group had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 0.89%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Donegal Group Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Donegal Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.172 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is 431.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Donegal Group by 170.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donegal Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donegal Group in the 1st quarter worth $137,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Donegal Group by 125.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 5,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Donegal Group during the first quarter worth about $293,000. 27.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

Featured Stories

