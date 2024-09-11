VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 103.56% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of VinFast Auto in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ VFS opened at $3.93 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.15. VinFast Auto has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in VinFast Auto by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 153,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 24,235 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VinFast Auto during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VinFast Auto in the first quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in VinFast Auto in the 1st quarter worth $87,000.

VinFast Auto Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), e-scooters, and e-buses in Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter, and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses, and related battery lease and battery charging services for electric cars and buses.

