Volex (LON:VLX) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $328.43

Shares of Volex plc (LON:VLX – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 328.43 ($4.29) and traded as high as GBX 343.50 ($4.49). Volex shares last traded at GBX 335 ($4.38), with a volume of 433,035 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of Volex in a research report on Monday, July 1st.

Get Volex alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VLX

Volex Stock Performance

Volex Increases Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £605.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,106.88 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 353.05 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 328.43.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) per share. This is a positive change from Volex’s previous dividend of $1.40. This represents a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. Volex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,500.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nathaniel Rothschild purchased 107,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 355 ($4.64) per share, with a total value of £382,736.15 ($500,504.97). 32.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Volex

(Get Free Report)

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. It provides integrated manufacturing services, such as PCB assembly, box build, and complex cable assemblies; electric vehicle charging solutions; cable harness and power products; copper interconnect cable and data transfer cable; and data center power cables and power cords.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Volex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.