Voyager Acquisition Corp Unit’s (NASDAQ:VACHU) Quiet Period Set To End on September 18th

Voyager Acquisition Corp Unit’s (NASDAQ:VACHU – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, September 18th. Voyager Acquisition Corp Unit had issued 22,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on August 9th. The total size of the offering was $220,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Voyager Acquisition Corp Unit Stock Performance

VACHU stock opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. Voyager Acquisition Corp Unit has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

