Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Receives $17.83 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.83.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VYGR. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Voyager Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of VYGR stock opened at $6.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $339.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.58 and a beta of 0.91. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.97 and a 1 year high of $11.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.24.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.20. Voyager Therapeutics had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $29.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voyager Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VYGR. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $1,569,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,231,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,087,000 after buying an additional 702,030 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 28,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 10,936 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 3.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,041,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,702,000 after buying an additional 37,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 2.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 99,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. 48.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

