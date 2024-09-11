W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $4,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth about $213,635,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter worth about $82,706,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,904,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,690,000 after acquiring an additional 898,027 shares in the last quarter. Maren Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth about $37,915,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,180,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,757,000 after acquiring an additional 535,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.67 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com lowered W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.67 to $55.33 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

W. R. Berkley Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of WRB stock opened at $58.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.36. W. R. Berkley Co. has a twelve month low of $41.31 and a twelve month high of $61.28. The company has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

About W. R. Berkley

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.