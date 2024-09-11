Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) PT Lowered to $18.00

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $23.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Wabash National Stock Performance

Shares of WNC opened at $18.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Wabash National has a one year low of $17.71 and a one year high of $30.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.88 million, a P/E ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.39 and a 200 day moving average of $23.19.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Wabash National had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $550.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Wabash National’s revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wabash National will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Wabash National

About Wabash National

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wabash National in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wabash National in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Wabash National by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wabash National in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Wabash National by 353.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.