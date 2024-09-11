Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Wal-Mart de México Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:WMMVY opened at $29.98 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.38. Wal-Mart de México has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $43.90. The firm has a market cap of $52.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Wal-Mart de México had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Wal-Mart de México will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Wal-Mart de México Company Profile

Wal-Mart de México, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount warehouses and stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and membership self-service wholesale stores. It operates Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, Walmart hypermarkets, Walmart Express supermarkets, and Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

