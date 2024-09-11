Warren F. Bryant Buys 500 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Stock

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) Director Warren F. Bryant acquired 500 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.40 per share, with a total value of $40,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,030 shares in the company, valued at $3,298,812. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE:DG opened at $80.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.45. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $168.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.09). Dollar General had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DG. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $139.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar General

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,061,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter worth $3,791,000. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter worth $508,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter valued at $381,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 30.6% in the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

