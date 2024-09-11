WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Purchased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

NYSE:WEC opened at $95.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.03. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.13 and a fifty-two week high of $96.15.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total transaction of $120,918.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,796.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $120,918.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,796.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP William J. Guc sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $557,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,208.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,702 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,058. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.77.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Featured Stories

