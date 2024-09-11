Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 1,088 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kroger by 255.6% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kroger

In related news, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total value of $109,060.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,975.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on KR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Kroger from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded Kroger to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.64.

Kroger Price Performance

NYSE:KR opened at $52.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $37.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.47. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $58.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $45.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.86 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.69%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

