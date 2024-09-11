Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 13,673 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 184.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,673 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Advisers LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 20,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 6,329 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Amphenol by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,015,628 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $398,069,000 after purchasing an additional 20,521 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 20,920 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 52,980 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 8,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. increased its stake in Amphenol by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 626,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,099,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $74.50 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $5,818,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,323,010. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $19,749,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $5,818,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,323,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,516,000 shares of company stock worth $98,236,640 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH opened at $60.79 on Wednesday. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $39.34 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

