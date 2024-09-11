Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 597 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 134,987.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 10,799 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 29,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Morton Community Bank increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.2% in the second quarter. Morton Community Bank now owns 20,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.6% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.17, for a total transaction of $227,497.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,701 shares in the company, valued at $101,604,582.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total value of $1,997,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 199,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,151,670.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.17, for a total transaction of $227,497.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,604,582.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,263 shares of company stock worth $4,418,109. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.02.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE PNC opened at $178.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.40 and a 12-month high of $185.84. The firm has a market cap of $71.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.1 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.74%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

