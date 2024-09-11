Wedbush Securities Inc. Boosts Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROP. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 58.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 50.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROP. Baird R W raised Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $674.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.00.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $552.33 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $474.46 and a 1 year high of $579.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $548.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $544.87. The company has a market cap of $59.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.02. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total value of $77,047.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,959.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total value of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,965,328.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total transaction of $77,047.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,959.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

