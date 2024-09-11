Wedbush Securities Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 50.7% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of ACGL opened at $111.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $72.85 and a fifty-two week high of $114.65.

Insider Activity

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 35.19%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 11,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,174,191.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,723,476.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ACGL. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.93.

View Our Latest Research Report on Arch Capital Group

About Arch Capital Group

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.