Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 1,063 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $618,000. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in American International Group by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 32,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 22,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in American International Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on AIG shares. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. HSBC lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com downgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on American International Group from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on American International Group from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.88.

American International Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $72.31 on Wednesday. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.72 and a 52-week high of $80.83. The company has a market capitalization of $47.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.92 and a 200-day moving average of $75.67.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.14). American International Group had a positive return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. American International Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 8,032,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $200,000,012.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 284,238,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,077,548,560.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.