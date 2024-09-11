Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 268 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VV. LongView Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VV stock opened at $251.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $252.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $187.49 and a 52-week high of $259.33.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

