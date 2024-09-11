Wedbush Securities Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITOT. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 108,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2,358.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 14,647 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 44,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

ITOT stock opened at $119.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $89.73 and a 12 month high of $124.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.58.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

