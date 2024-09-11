Wedbush Securities Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,461,000 after acquiring an additional 5,605 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 246,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,511,000 after acquiring an additional 27,071 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 478,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,538,000 after acquiring an additional 184,937 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

BATS:ITA opened at $142.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

