Wedbush Securities Inc. Cuts Stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,427 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,058 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 47,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:GBAB opened at $18.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.45. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.1257 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.17%.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

