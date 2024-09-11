Wedbush Securities Inc. Cuts Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 19,737.5% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 80.6% during the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $712,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 25.5% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 6,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total transaction of $912,030.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,275,158.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 6,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total transaction of $912,030.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,275,158.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $179,856.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,414.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,685 shares of company stock worth $13,910,094. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

YUM stock opened at $132.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.84. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.53 and a 12 month high of $143.20.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.02. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.96% and a negative return on equity of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 15th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YUM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI downgraded Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Yum! Brands

About Yum! Brands

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.