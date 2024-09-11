Wedbush Securities Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,830 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IGV. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 142.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,172,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,960,000 after acquiring an additional 689,256 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 336.7% during the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 243,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,736,000 after acquiring an additional 187,495 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 261.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 217,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,559,000 after acquiring an additional 157,442 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 396.5% during the 1st quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 137,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,699,000 after acquiring an additional 109,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 331.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 99,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,483,000 after acquiring an additional 76,398 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF alerts:

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Price Performance

IGV opened at $85.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.42. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 1 year low of $123.69 and a 1 year high of $183.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.82.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.