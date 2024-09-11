Wedbush Securities Inc. Decreases Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,040 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 26,033 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 46,670 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,906 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,116 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $600,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on F. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.95.

Ford Motor Price Performance

NYSE:F opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.62. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.49 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.