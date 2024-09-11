Wedbush Securities Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 727.3% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $157.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $150.17 per share, for a total transaction of $72,982.62. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,001 shares in the company, valued at $8,259,500.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

NYSE:SPG opened at $163.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.51 and its 200 day moving average is $151.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.74. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.11 and a fifty-two week high of $169.18.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.14% and a net margin of 45.90%. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $2.05 dividend. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.91%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

