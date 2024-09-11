Wedbush Securities Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,984 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BK. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 9,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 45,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 8,520 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,096,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,110,000 after buying an additional 475,497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $961,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,930 shares in the company, valued at $11,150,652.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.14.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $67.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.89. The company has a market cap of $49.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.08. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $39.66 and a 52-week high of $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 43.52%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

