Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,939 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Winthrop Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the first quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 135.6% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Fortinet during the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FTNT shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Fortinet from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.31.

Shares of FTNT opened at $76.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.85. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $78.08. The stock has a market cap of $58.11 billion, a PE ratio of 49.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,160.10% and a net margin of 23.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,267 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,456,262.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,777,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,125,412.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,456,262.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,777,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,125,412.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,386,590.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,847,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,626,179.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,672 shares of company stock valued at $4,573,864 in the last quarter. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

