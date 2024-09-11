Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.19 Million Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 38.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Pacific Financial lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 73 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on S&P Global from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on S&P Global from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on S&P Global from $486.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $535.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $245,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,816.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $1,327,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,205.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $245,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,816.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,862 shares of company stock worth $8,645,727 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SPGI opened at $520.00 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $340.49 and a 52-week high of $521.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $489.43 and its 200-day moving average is $450.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $162.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.30, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.17.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.37. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 25.03%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Further Reading

