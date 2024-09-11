Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.20 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,236,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,907,000 after buying an additional 112,209 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,514,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,378,000 after buying an additional 234,262 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $538,948,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,762,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,930,000 after buying an additional 182,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 726.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,261,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,682 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

EFV stock opened at $55.51 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.33. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

