Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 56.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,429 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Vertiv by 132.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Vertiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Vertiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VRT shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho raised Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.22.

Vertiv Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $75.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.37. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $34.60 and a 12-month high of $109.27. The company has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Vertiv’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $3,593,470.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,542 shares in the company, valued at $843,254.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

