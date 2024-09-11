Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.36 Million Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BRO. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 10,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $623,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,494,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,294,000 after acquiring an additional 19,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 206.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 10,301 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO R. Andrew Watts sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $250,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,872,802.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Brown & Brown news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 134,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total value of $14,071,226.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R. Andrew Watts sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $250,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,872,802.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

NYSE:BRO opened at $103.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.78. The company has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.73 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 21.95%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BRO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Brown & Brown from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

