Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.40 Million Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BND. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4,650.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 443.3% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $75.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.49. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $75.42.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

