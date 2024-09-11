Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $1,011,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 48,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 7,358 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,054,000 after acquiring an additional 11,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR stock opened at $99.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $56.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.70. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $83.10 and a 52 week high of $119.53.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Emerson Electric

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.