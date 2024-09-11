Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 29,111 Shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 92.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,111 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 53,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 23,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter.

Get FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF alerts:

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RDVI stock opened at $23.56 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.92 and its 200-day moving average is $23.73. The company has a market capitalization of $975.38 million, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.79.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.