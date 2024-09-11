Wedbush Securities Inc. Raises Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 3,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total value of $268,738.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 3,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total value of $268,738.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,805 shares of company stock valued at $7,510,750 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $114.15 on Wednesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $56.51 and a 1-year high of $114.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.16.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.59). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 595.44% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 433.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IRM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

Get Our Latest Report on IRM

About Iron Mountain

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.