Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 10,906 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,906 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,592,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,449,000 after purchasing an additional 463,281 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,039,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,523,000 after purchasing an additional 178,898 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.0% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,694,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,211,000 after purchasing an additional 127,828 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,166,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,565,000 after purchasing an additional 36,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.1% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,144,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,200,000 after purchasing an additional 44,515 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $47.56 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $47.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.21 and its 200 day moving average is $44.26.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

