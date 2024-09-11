Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 156 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Cintas by 311.1% during the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Cintas during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Cintas during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CTAS. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cintas from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cintas from $667.00 to $798.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Baird R W downgraded Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Cintas from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cintas to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $742.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other Cintas news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 1,100 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.72, for a total transaction of $842,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,083,425.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $816.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $82.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.32. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $474.74 and a one year high of $817.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $760.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $702.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Shares of Cintas are set to split on Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 16.38%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $1.56 dividend. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.09%.

Cintas declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.