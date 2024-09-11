Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 333 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 36.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,743,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,702,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,979 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,593,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 356.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 868,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,589,000 after acquiring an additional 678,241 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,190,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 6,167.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 333,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,596,000 after acquiring an additional 328,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $252.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.05.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $238.85 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.33 and a 1-year high of $242.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.72). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.20%.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,820,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

