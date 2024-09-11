Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 404 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 185.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 97 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 210.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $334.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.44 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $330.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.72. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $194.59 and a 52-week high of $372.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 5.28%. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZBRA. BNP Paribas upgraded Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $258.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective (up from $315.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.64.

Insider Activity at Zebra Technologies

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total transaction of $341,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,342.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Stories

