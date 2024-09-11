Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 940 Shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.24% of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 45.9% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 398,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,226,000 after purchasing an additional 125,522 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 294,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,155,000 after buying an additional 37,458 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 96,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after buying an additional 12,854 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 60.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the first quarter worth approximately $434,000.

ProShares Large Cap Core Plus Stock Performance

Shares of BATS CSM opened at $61.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.67. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a 52-week low of $57.15 and a 52-week high of $71.32. The company has a market capitalization of $450.20 million, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.00.

About ProShares Large Cap Core Plus

The ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (CSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Credit Suisse 130\u002F30 Large Cap index. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort index of the 500 largest US stocks. It uses a set of rules to assign weights to each equity that add up to 130% long and 30% short exposure.

