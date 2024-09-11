Wedbush Securities Inc. Trims Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 181.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 13,155 shares during the period. Baker Boyer National Bank boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 1,826,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,892,000 after buying an additional 10,976 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 652,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,025,000 after buying an additional 17,716 shares in the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 96,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,233,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,770,000 after acquiring an additional 109,255 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $32.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.85 and a 200 day moving average of $31.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.84 and a 12 month high of $33.90.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.