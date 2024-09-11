Wedbush Securities Inc. Trims Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,657 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth about $420,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,070 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 308,342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,283,000 after purchasing an additional 15,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Trading Down 0.6 %

TEL opened at $144.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.99. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $159.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 21.94%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TEL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on TE Connectivity from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,186,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TE Connectivity news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $9,235,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,889,893.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,186,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,363 shares of company stock worth $11,042,161. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

