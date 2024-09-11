Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Purchased by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower during the first quarter worth $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 338.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $128.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $78.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.25, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.77. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.38 and a 12-month high of $129.11.

Welltower Increases Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Welltower had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This is a boost from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 330.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on WELL. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Welltower from $103.00 to $107.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Welltower from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.58.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

