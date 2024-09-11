Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF) Shares Up 5.4%

Shares of Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF – Get Free Report) traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $99.10 and last traded at $99.10. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.04.

Wendel Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.58 and a 200-day moving average of $95.58.

Wendel Company Profile

Wendel is a private equity firm specializing in equity financing in middle markets and later stages through leveraged buy-out and transactions and acquisitions. It invests in both listed and non-listed companies. The firm typically invests in technology services and software, business services, healthcare, and industrial technology.

