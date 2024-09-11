WESPAC Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

WESPAC Advisors LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,730 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.7% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its position in Alphabet by 75.0% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in Alphabet by 59.2% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $148.66 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.21 and a 52-week high of $191.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $169.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.40, for a total value of $3,991,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,213,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,588,151.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total transaction of $125,126.54. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,623,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.40, for a total value of $3,991,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,213,011 shares in the company, valued at $392,588,151.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,367 shares of company stock worth $30,016,931 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Alphabet from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.76.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

